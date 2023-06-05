Dotty wants a spot in your heart - East Idaho News

Dotty is a senior girl who wants a quiet place to live out her golden years.

She is a sweet girl, but Dotty would prefer to have her people all to herself — no other dogs or cats in the home, please.

A couch potato at heart, Dotty is happiest chilling at home. If there are kids in the home, they should probably be older so they don’t stress her out.

Dotty and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.