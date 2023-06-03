Downtown Pocatello welcomes new 'heart' with opening of Lookout Point - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Hundreds crowded downtown Pocatello Friday evening for the grand opening of its newest attraction.

There was music, food, giveaways and an ice-carving demonstration as representatives from the city of Pocatello, Historic Downtown Pocatello and Lookout Credit Union cut the ceremonial ribbon opening Lookout Point.

Mayor Brian Blad said that there have long been conversations about the lack of happenings in downtown Pocatello. The new city square, he believes, changes that.

“This is, I believe, a game-changer for our Historic Downtown Pocatello,” he said. “There’s actually a place now for people to come and relax — they can go and shop then they can come back here. … This is a gathering place for Pocatello.”

Dozens of dignitaries look on as the ribbon is cut, opening Lookout Point. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Families set up chairs in the grassy area to enjoy the live music. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Blad added that he expects planned events to become a regular occurrence at Lookout Point — due to its stage, grassy seating area, all-accessible playground and ideal location at the heart of downtown.

“Heart” is also a term that city councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik used in describing Lookout Point.

“This is tremendous. This is what communities need — a center, a heart and that’s what this is,” she said.

Leeuwrik went on to say that she has envisioned a “walkable downtown” since she has been on the council. Having a welcoming space at the center of the business district, she added, creates foot traffic, which then leads to economic growth.

A water feature near the intersection of Center Street and South Arthur Avenue creates a welcoming entrance to that side of Lookout Point. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Adding to the walkable downtown idea, Leeuwrik said that the city is weighing the option of making the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue — which is now surrounded by the Marshall Public Library and Lookout Point — a pedestrian only pathway.

“To me, this is the beginning. This is the beginning of really, sort of, revitalizing our whole downtown area. … It’s all about community, and I love that,” Leeuwrik said.

South Garfield Avenue, between Center and West Lewis Streets, was temporarily blocked off for the ribbon-cutting. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

While there are many things that excite her about Lookout Point, Leeuwrik said one of the main things is the public-private partnership between the city, Historic Downtown Pocatello and Lookout Credit Union. The square, she said, is proof that a city can have nice things without spending tax dollars.

Not only does the square serve a nice purpose, but its beauty goes beyond expectations, according to Blad.

“This exceeds my expectations 100 times. I had seen the drawings, I knew what it was supposed to look like … it’s absolutely amazing. You’ve got to make a trip down here and see the park.”