High-speed chase ends with taser and arrest - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A man was tased and arrested by police after a high-speed chase on Interstate 15.

Lamar Tissidimit was arrested Sunday after a car chase from Pocatello to Blackfoot.

Sgt. Sampson of the Pocatello Police said the incident began when they received a call around 8:30 p.m. about a domestic violence incident occurring at the Chevron on Bench Road. Before officers arrived, Tissidimit had already left.

Officers spotted the suspect driving a white Chevrolet Cruze on Olympus Drive at Northgate Parkway around 8:38 p.m. They performed a traffic stop, and he pulled him over at the intersection of Fairgrounds Drive and Venture Way.

The officer talked to Tissidimit. During the traffic stop, Tissidimitt allegedly drove away and eventually pulled onto I-15 with police in pursuit. Police say Tissidimitt went over 100 mph going northbound on I-15.

The chase continued all the way up to exit 89. Officers performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle to stop him. (PIT stands for precision immobilization technique. To perform the maneuver, the officer steered the patrol vehicle to make light contact with one of the back, rear corners.) This caused Tissidimit’s vehicle to skid out until it stopped.

At this point, Sampson said that the officers deployed a Taser and took Tissidimit into custody.

Sampson said that Idaho State Police helped Police Police in making this arrest.

Tissidimit has been booked into Bannock County Detention Center and has had his arraignment hearing. He was arrested on charges of felony eluding, domestic battery and violation of a no-contact order.