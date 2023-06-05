Hiking, biking and zip lining. Here's what Idaho ski resorts are offering this summer - East Idaho News

(Idaho Statesman) — Temperatures are warming up, and despite many Idahoans switching out their snow boots for hiking boots and snowboards for swim trunks, you don’t have to say goodbye to Idaho’s ski resorts for the summer.

While it might seem like the vital component of a ski resort is snow, nearly a dozen of the Gem State’s ski areas are either open or will open soon for summer hiking and biking opportunities. Several resorts are debuting new hiking trails this summer, and eight ski areas continue to operate their ski lifts all summer.

If you want to check out some of Idaho’s most well-known ski resorts in a different, warmer light, here’s what to know:

North Idaho resort areas

Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area – Lookout Pass will not offer lift-served mountain biking but will provide scenic chairlift rides up and down the mountain. The area has five woodland hiking trails and a nine-hole Frisbee golf course at the summit. Although an opening date is yet to be announced, the ski area will operate Fridays through Sundays until Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Lookout Pass also oversees the Route of the Hiawatha, a 15-mile downhill family-friendly bike trail that passes through 10 tunnels and over seven train trestle bridges. The trail is open seven days a week until Sept. 17. Full-moon night rides are also available on June 3, July 3, Aug. 1 and Aug. 30.

Silver Mountain Resort – The Silver Mountain Bike Resort has nearly 40 trails and jump trails for bikers. Weekend operations opened in late May, and full-time operations begin June 16 until Sept. 4. Silver Mountain also operates Silver Rapids, Idaho’s largest indoor waterpark, and the nine-hole Galena Ridge Golf Course.

Schweitzer – The resort has over 40 miles of mountain biking trails and offers daily two-hour e-bike tours. Schweitzer also offers a nine-hole summit disc golf course, scenic chairlift rides, geocaching, bungee trampolining, a climbing wall, gold panning, huckleberry picking and horseback riding.

Southwest Idaho resort areas

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area – Boise’s closest ski resort plans to open for summer activities on June 23 and remain open in some capacity through Oct. 1. Bogus Basin is unveiling several miles of new trails this summer, adding onto its 20-plus miles of trails around The Basin Gravity Park. Along with scenic chairlift rides and other activities at the Gravity Park, Bogus Basin will host a Music on the Mountain concert series and Yoga on the Mountain.

Brundage Mountain Resort – A new 8.4-mile trail is set to open this summer, connecting Brundage Mountain to Bear Basin, in addition to the already-existing 30-mile trail system and loop around the mountain. Brundage will also offer scenic chair lifts, a nine-hole disc golf course, and a weekly TGIF Summer Concert Series. Early season operations will begin June 16, and the resort will remain open until Labor Day.

Tamarack Resort – Summer operations began in late May and will continue through Sept. 10. Tamarack is debuting five miles of new mountain biking trails, expanding its lift-served biking trail system to nearly 33 miles. The resort will also offer scenic chairlift rides, outdoor axe throwing and ziplining over 3,500 feet of terrain.

South central Idaho resort areas

Sun Valley Resort – The premiere resort in south central Idaho, Sun Valley has it all: Over 400 miles of singletrack bike trails, the White Clouds and Elkhorn Golf Courses, scenic gondola rides, horseback trails, horse-drawn wagon rides, music festivals and Yoga on the Mountain. Daily chairlift operations will begin on July 1.

Sun Valley will also stage a week-long Independence Day celebration from July 1-7, featuring live music, food, yard games and a performance from the Dutch National Ballet.

Southern Idaho resort areas

Soldier Mountain – The resort opened in late May, but its lifts will only operate on holiday weekends, meaning bikers will have to bike uphill on their own power. Soldier Mountain will charge riders $10 per day, but it is free to 2023-24 season pass holders.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort – Due to private events, Pomerelle lift operations will only be open for hiking and biking on two weekends this summer and fall: July 28-30 and Oct. 7-8. Otherwise, riders can tackle trails uphill starting July 1.

Eastern Idaho resort areas

Kelly Canyon Resort – Due to several feet of snow still on the ground, Kelly Canyon Resort is remaining closed for the summer to focus on maintenance and upgrades.

Pebble Creek Ski Area – Despite being closed most weekends for private events, Pebble Creek will host the Pebble Creek Wildflower & Music Festival on June 24, featuring live music by regional artists, scenic chairlift rides and food.

Grand Targhee Resort – Despite being located in Wyoming, Grand Targhee is only accessible via Idaho. Downhill biking will be open starting June 16, and chairlifts will run daily through Sept. 17. The resort offers 17 miles of downhill bike trails and more than 70 miles of multi-use trails. Other summertime activities at Grand Targhee include scenic chairlift rides, an outdoor pool, horseback riding, a bungee trampoline and an 18-hole disc golf course.