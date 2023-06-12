Hitt Road Expansion Project begins June 12 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS — On Monday, June 12, Knife River will begin work on the South Hitt Road (S. 25th E.) expansion project. Both lanes of traffic will remain open, but motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Traffic Control Plan

The expansion project includes widening South Hitt Road one quarter mile south of Morning Star Assisted Living to better accommodate traffic. New curbs, gutters, sidewalks, pathways and street lighting will be installed.

Every effort will be made to accommodate access to nearby properties, although some construction activities will temporarily block access due to the nature of the work.

The anticipated completion timeframe is this fall, barring unforeseen conditions or issues.

The safety of construction personnel and the traveling public are of utmost importance. Please slow down, pay attention while driving and obey signage through all construction zones.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Knife River at (208) 523-8282.