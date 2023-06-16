Idaho Falls Fire Department on site of structure fire - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department received a call at about 7:30 p.m. regarding a structure fire on the 1800 block of S. Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls, at C&E Service Inc. Truck and Auto Repair.

As of about 9 p.m., Kerry Hammon, spokesperson for IFFD, reported that Idaho Falls Police had closed a block of S. Rollandet Ave., “near the intersection of 17th Street.”

Hammon said their are no injuries reported, and the fire was contained at the time of her report. However, law enforcement asks that drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it when details are available.