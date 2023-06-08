Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival invites participants of all ages and skill levels - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Are you an artist? Or a chalk art fanatic? The annual Idaho Falls Chalk Festival is inviting artists of all ages and skill levels to register for the “the most Instagram-worthy event of the year,” according to a news release about the event.

Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills as well as compete for cash and prizes if they wish. There will be two different categories in which artists may compete.

Chalk Masters

Competitive artists will compete for cash prizes. You’ll be judged by a committee of local community art aficionados and city representatives. The first-place prize is $1,000.

Chalk Crushers

This category is recommended for younger participants or for those who just want to have fun and express their creativity. The top Chalk Crushers artist will receive $200.

Winners will be judged by an art committee composed of art representatives, city officials and the RiverWest Dental team, the news release said.

People’s Choice Award

Both Chalk Masters and Chalk Crushers will have an opportunity to win the People’s Choice award. Spectators and local residents will have a chance to vote for their favorite chalk piece up to a week after the event.

Kelsie Bateman won first place in last year’s competition with this creation. | Kyle Peterson, Idaho Falls Sidewalk Festival

The Chalk Festival is free to attend, but those who want to compete will need to pay a registration fee: $20 for Chalk Busters and $25 for Chalk Masters. Artists can register here. Registration is open now.

The Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival was created by Kyle Peterson at RiverWest Dental in 2022. It is a “fun and vibrant celebration of art and community,” meant to give people a reason to smile.

This year, a featured artist at the festival “will create jaw-dropping creations,” the release promised. In coming years, Peterson would like to expand the chalk festival. He hopes it will become “one of the most community-engages events of the year and in the state.”