Idaho hits double-double trifecta: In-N-Out has plans for a third Gem State location - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — Treasure Valley residents still can’t order a double-double, but good news keeps arriving for In-N-Out fans. The iconic fast-food burger chain now has plans for its third restaurant in Idaho.

An application has been submitted to the city of Nampa’s Planning and Zoning Department by the Irvine, California-based giant. The In-N-Out there would go where a TGI Friday’s is located at 16225 N. Marketplace Blvd. in the Treasure Valley Marketplace. Friday’s is closing at the end of this month.

Two In-N-Out locations were proposed for Idaho last year, first in Meridian and then in Boise, where the restaurant will occupy the former Pier 1 space outside the Towne Square mall. The Meridian location is expected to be the first to open, sometime this fall. It’s located in The Village at 3520 E. Fairview Ave.

Plans for the Nampa restaurant include a 3,886-square-foot building with indoor seating for 74 guests, outdoor seating for 24, 46 parking spots and a 23-car drive-thru queue, according to a description of the project filed with the application.

Construction on the restaurant would take six months.

In-N-Out proposed adding access from Merchant Way, a street adjacent to the property but separated from it by a landscaping barrier, to improve traffic circulation. The restaurant would operate from 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the application.

It’s “still too early to say” when the chain might be open for business farther west in the Treasure Valley, an In-N-Out official told the Idaho Statesman.

“We do hope to open a new restaurant in Nampa sometime in the future. We believe Nampa is a wonderful community, and we’re excited about the prospect of opening a location there” wrote Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development, in an email.

Abbate said In-N-Out is on its way to beating the goal it set in 2020 of serving double-doubles to the greater Boise area within five years.

BoiseDev first reported the application.