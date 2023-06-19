Legendary comedian Jay Leno coming to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Jay Leno will perform his stand-up comedy act live at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel this summer.

The iconic entertainer will take the stage on Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m.

“Brace yourselves for an evening of non-stop hilarity as the one and only Jay Leno lights up Fort Hall with his razor-sharp humor and legendary punchlines,” a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel says.

Leno’s late-night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” He has since hosted “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “You Bet Your Life” and other programs.

When he’s not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally, participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children’s books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. when a special access code will be posted on Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page.

All other Jay Leno comedy show tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.