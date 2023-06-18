Little is known about Saturday evening's rescue near Kelly Canyon - East Idaho News

KELLY CANYON — Madison, Jefferson and Bonneville counties all responded to a call near Kelly Canyon Saturday night.

An as-yet unidentified man had driven down a ravine on his four-wheeler, according to Bryan Lovell, spokesperson for Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured off Forest Service Road 218, said Lovell.

“Our deputies, with Jefferson Central Fire, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Air Idaho, responded,” Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com.

The ATV driver was rescued and flown to EIRMC by Air Idaho. Lovell said the man was in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.