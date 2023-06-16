Local man arrested for allegedly raping young girl after giving her drugs disguised as candy - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 43-year-old Ammon man was arrested on June 2 after law enforcement served him with a fugitive warrant.

Saul Aguilar Alvarado had an active warrant out of Box Elder County, Utah that accuses him of one count of felony forcible sodomy, one count of felony forcible sexual abuse, and one count of felony surreptitious administration of a substance. Although he has been arrested, formal charges have not been filed.

Idaho Falls Police officers were dispatched to the Apple Athletic Club in Idaho Falls on June 2 around 1:47 pm to assist Bingham County and Box Elder County detectives with serving the felony warrant.

When they arrived, detectives said Alvarado was inside the building.

An IFPD officer entered the building and saw Alvarado leaving out a back door. At the door, Alvarado was reportedly met by Bingham County detectives, who informed him of the warrant and arrested him.

Alvarado was taken to the Law Enforcement Building, where Box Elder County detectives interviewed him. The details of the interview have yet to be made available.

After the interview, Alvarado was taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on the warrant without bond. He was extradited to the Box Elder County Jail in Brigham City, Utah.

According to court documents obtained from Box Elder County by EastIdahoNews.com, the alleged rape occurred on May 28 at a sports tournament in Brigham City.

Alvarado reportedly “wadded up a bunch of Starburst candies” and offered to pay a 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl $10 if they would eat all of the candies, which they did.

Unbeknownst to the victims, Alvarado also allegedly “wadded up marijuana edibles” in the mix with the candies.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Alvarado then played a “drinking game” with the girls, giving them Red Bull and orange juice that secretly contained NyQuil medication.

The 15-year-old victim reportedly began “feeling the effects of the edible and NyQuil which resulted in her being disoriented.”

Court documents say she later woke up to Alvarado sexually assaulting her. When he noticed she was awake, Alvarado “quickly moved to the end of the bed.”

Later, when the victim confronted Alvarado about the assault, he reportedly dismissed it. Both victims later told an adult relative about the assault.

When the adult confronted him, Alvarado initially denied the allegations again but then reportedly started sending “incriminating messages” to her.

According to court documents, Alvarado stated he was “very depressed and sad that I have put (the victims) in this very bad situation.”

A sexual assault exam was done on the victims; the results are still pending. Both girls had blood tests that showed that the 15-year-old was positive for marijuana, but the 10-year-old was not.

Alvarado is currently being held in the Box Elder County jail without bail.

He is expected to appear on June 26 in Box Elder County for an initial appearance. There, he will be read the official charges and he could plead guilty or not guilty.