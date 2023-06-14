Local seniors get the chance to recapture youth at shooting range - East Idaho News

REXBURG — In an extraordinary collaboration, Madison Armory and The Homestead have joined forces to offer an unforgettable experience to the residents of The Homestead. A brand-new indoor shooting range has become the center of excitement, allowing the residents to indulge in a day filled with joy and adventure.

With an array of firearms boasting various styles and calibers, the shooting range offered something for everyone. Some residents were completely new to shooting, eagerly exploring this thrilling activity for the first time. Others, seasoned enthusiasts, relished the opportunity to immerse themselves in their cherished lifelong hobby.

Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, one resident, Sandy Blacker, shared her exhilaration. As a user of a motorized wheelchair, she marveled at the chance to participate in the shooting range directly from her wheelchair. The freedom and enjoyment she experienced were immeasurable, making the day an unforgettable moment in her life.

The collaboration between Madison Armory and The Homestead has provided the residents with an inclusive and empowering experience. The shooting range not only allowed them to engage in a thrilling pastime but also underscored the importance of accessibility and equal opportunities for all. This heartwarming endeavor serves as a shining example of the power of community and the remarkable experiences that can unfold when people come together with shared passions.

As the residents of The Homestead look back on their unforgettable day at the indoor shooting range, they cherish the memories created, bonds formed, and barriers overcome. This unique partnership will undoubtedly inspire other communities to foster inclusivity and embrace the endless possibilities that lie within their reach.