Local softball player headed to Spain for global tournament - East Idaho News

SAINT ANTHONY — Natalee Abegglen has been playing softball for as long as she can remember, and later this month, she’ll represent Idaho as a member of America’s softball team in Spain.

The 17-year-old South Fremont High School student is headed to Barcelona on July 10 to participate in an 8-day tournament.

“I’m so excited,” Natalee says with glee.

This is her first time overseas, and it’s an opportunity she never thought she’d have.

She first heard about it through a college recruitment app from Eastern Oregon University.

“I have a profile on there so colleges can look at me. I have videos of me doing a few things with softball. I got an email from the head of the college (asking) if I wanted to be a part of America’s Softball team. I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I didn’t know what it was so it took a lot of looking into it to make sure it was an actual thing,” says Natalee.

America’s Team recruits athletes from across the country for softball, volleyball and basketball. It’s led by college coaches, and is designed to help high school students improve their game and help in the college recruitment process. Spain is one of seven countries where tournaments are held every year.

“Through competition and culture, we immerse teams in all the destinations have to offer – on and off the field!” the website says.

Natalee is a catcher and first baseman, and she’ll get a chance to play those positions for America’s Team.

“They will be mixing us up to see where we fit best,” she says.

The tournament will begin the day she arrives and a game is scheduled every day she is there.

Natalee got her start playing sports when she was little. She remembers being a part of several sports teams, but softball was the one she wanted to stick with.

Though Natalee never imagined she’d get an opportunity like this, she’s humbled and ecstatic for the chance to represent her school and state on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean 5,300 miles away.

“I was on the college recruitment app, and I was like, ‘I’m not as good as these other girls, so I’m probably just on here for kicks and giggles.’ But then when she (EOU’s athletic director) reached out to me, I was like, ‘No way!’ So it’s really cool how you think one thing of yourself and other people think completely different and believe in you,” Natalee says.

Natalee will start her senior year of high school this fall. After graduation, she’s hoping to get a scholarship to play softball for Eastern Oregon University. If not, she’s going to apply to Brigham Young University-Idaho. She also wants to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.