Longtime EastIdahoNews.com reporter and columnist Adam Forsgren has passed away. He will be greatly missed. - East Idaho News

The staff at EastIdahoNews.com lost a good friend this weekend, and the community at large lost a one-of-a-kind writer and online personality.

Longtime entertainment reporter and columnist Adam Forsgren died at home Saturday due to a long-fought heart condition. He was 49.

Adam was the first contributor to EastIdahoNews.com when it launched in 2015. A native of Sugar City, Adam came to us with a degree in film arts and a passion for the written word, the silver screen and all things nerdy. He pitched us on running his movie reviews and columns about everything from comic books and cosplay, to metal music and artwork.

During his eight years with us, he deeply delved into eastern Idaho’s arts and entertainment community. Although he often described himself as an extreme introvert, in his professional life, he often found himself among large groups of eccentric or interesting people.

You may have run into Adam at Comic-Con or Fandom events. He attended Renaissance Fairs and LARPing battles. He covered concerts — large and small — and enjoyed attending community theater or high schools events. He spent a great deal of time covering new exhibits at the museums, and art galleries in our small communities.

No matter what he was covering, his editors and audience could always expect articles full of life, thoughtfulness, and humor.

More than anyone at EastIdahoNews.com, Adam knew how to insert his own personality into his writing. Once, we gave him the challenge to write something about fashion. His response was the photo displayed below — accompanied by an article about shirts every nerd need to have. It’s a delightful read.

What happened when we asked Adam to write about fashion. | Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com

He would be surprised when one of his odd-topic articles went viral online. His first article to circle the globe was about a Japanese music phenomenon called Babymetal in 2015. We had no idea why it got so much attention, but it was good to see Adam’s work recognized.

Although Adam’s work was generally focused on local arts and entertainment, he never strayed far from his roots as film expert and critic. He wrote hundreds of reviews for us over the years, and despite his other writing assignments, he often managed to get a couple of reviews in a month. His final review, which was for the latest Transformers movie, was published Saturday, just a few hours before his unexpected death.

As a film critic, Adam had an unwavering sense of what made good cinema and didn’t compromise. His reviews drew strong criticism and mean comments on more than one occasion. But he always took it in stride, ignoring the hate and trying to present a logical and technical argument behind his viewpoints.

Adam Forsgren and former reporter Natalia Hepworth at the Snake River Comic-Con in 2016.

Besides his writing for EastIdahoNews.com, Adam was an aspiring novelist and avid blogger. He often talked about participating in NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month), and it was always a treat to hear about his ideas coming together.

Adam Forsgren’s body of work speaks for itself — and we hope readers will take the time to read it. EastIdahoNews.com won’t be the same without him, but we are grateful that so much of himself will live on in his writing.

Our hearts also go out to Adam’s family and friends grieving his loss. Anyone wishing to help with funeral expenses or a headstone can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the Sugar City Gray Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery.

Read Adam’s obituary here.