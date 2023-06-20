Man charged after allegedly leading police on drug-fueled chase in stolen car - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say was high on fentanyl when he attempted to flee arrest in a stolen vehicle faces several felonies.

Jesus Manuel Perez, 28, has been charged with felonies for eluding an officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, malicious injury to property and concealing evidence, court records show. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

A Pocatello police officer was patrolling the area of North Arthur Avenue around 6:30 p.m. June 7 when they saw a Chevrolet HHR that had been reported stolen, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The officer got behind the HHR but had not yet initiated a traffic stop when the driver, later identified as Perez, began making “evasive movements,” the affidavit says. When the officer activated lights and siren, the HHR fled at “recklessly high” speeds.

The HHR drove down East Benton, which has a posted speed limit of 30 mph, between 65 and 70 mph.

Due to the dangerous speeds, the officer discontinued their pursuit, instead maintaining a safe distance to observe and monitor the HHR.

The officer noted the HHR hitting a dip in the road at speeds fast enough to send the vehicle a foot into the air.

When the officer turned from East Benton Street onto South 12th Avenue, they found the HHR parked off the road. The affidavit says as the officer approached, Perez was climbing out of the driver’s side window.

Once out of the vehicle, Perez attempted to run from the officer. During the foot pursuit, the officer noted that Perez was throwing things — including drugs and paraphernalia — from his pockets.

Officers eventually ran down Perez on East Bonneville Street. Officers found more items the affidavit says Perez had attempted to conceal in tall grass near where officers caught him.

One of the items Perez threw while running, a plastic zip-top bag, was never recovered. However, officers did recover a baggie of suspected marijuana, a smoking pipe and a bag of suspected methamphetamine. The suspected meth was later tested and returned a presumptive positive.

Perez allegedly told officers he had smoked fentanyl pills before driving the stolen vehicle. A blood draw was performed to test Perez for drug use.

According to the affidavit, Perez’s driving caused “significant damage” to the HHR, which was towed, as it was deemed “unusable.”

Perez was cleared by EMTs and taken to Bannock County Jail for booking.

Though Perez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Perez could face as much as 31 years in prison.