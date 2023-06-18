Man injured in two-vehicle collision in Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just after midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 91 near 5th Street in Fort Hall, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 34-year-old male, of Pocatello, was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on US-91 when he struck a Ford Mustang. The driver of the Mustang, a 40-year-old male from Hurricane, Utah, had failed to yield to southbound traffic.

The driver of the Mustang was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital, authorities said. He was not wearing a seat belt. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The roadway was blocked for about one hour.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police. No further information is available at this time.