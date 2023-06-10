UPDATE: man rescued from river above Heise - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

HEISE — A man was rescued from the Snake River in the Heise area early this morning after his pickup, camper and trailer went off the road and into the water, said Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bryan Lovell in a news release.

Deputies arrived at the area — near Wolf Flats on the Heise River Road — around 7:30 a.m., after dispatch had received “multiple calls” saying a man was trapped in the water.

“Idaho Falls Ambulance, Jefferson Central Fire, Air Idaho Rescue and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office all responded alongside BCSO Search and Rescue,” the news release said. Dive Rescue and drone teams also responded.

Look out locations were set up downstream from the area and emergency personnel were deployed from the Byington Boat Ramp to search for the man, said the news release.

Multiple witnesses told officials they had heard the victim yelling for help and had seen the vehicle and debris float by. They were able to guide first responders to the last known sighting of the victim.

“Deputies located the man semi-conscious on the river bank upstream from the Byington Boat Ramp around 8:10 a.m.,” the news release said. “(Rescuers) were able to reach him by boat to transport him to the awaiting Air Idaho Rescue helicopter.”

The man had hypothermia and some minor injuries. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to be treated. He is expected to survive, according to the news release.

First responders confirmed that the man — as yet unidentified — was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

“(The driver) was pulling a camper and a second, small ATV trailer when he lost control of them and went off the road into the water,” the news release noted.

Strong currents in the river scattered the pickup and trailers over an approximate two mile area. The driver’s dog was found on the camper in the middle of the river after floating “a considerable distance downstream.” It was also rescued by deputies.

Witnesses who communicated with dispatchers and emergency personnel on site “played a big part” in the successful rescue.

“The coordination and teamwork by all of the above-mentioned responding agencies greatly helped in the success of this rescue, which was a very close call for this victim during dangerous conditions.”

Authorities remind the public that conditions in the Snake River and other waterways continue to be dangerous. High water flow from mountain runoff, strong currents and floating debris all pose hazards to recreators. Additionally, water temperatures are extremely cold, which makes self-rescue difficult if you do end up in the water.

“Always plan for safety and consider the conditions of waters and backcountry areas you plan to recreate in,” the news release said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HEISE — Several EMS and law enforcement personnel responded to the Byington Boat Ramp Saturday morning, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office.

The boat ramp is located by the Kelly Canyon Island Campground, a few miles above Heise Hot Springs.

EastIdahoNews.com received multiple reports that at least one vehicle was in the river. However, Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, could not confirm that information.

Courtesy Daryl Hobbs

While the situation is unclear, one person was in the water. Lovell said the victim is now out of the water, but their condition is unknown at this time. Witnesses say an air ambulance (helicopter) was on scene.

Responders are continuing to search the river.

This is an ongoing story. EastIdahoNews.com will add information as it becomes available.