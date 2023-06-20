Man sentenced for trying to sexually assault woman - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 25-year-old was sentenced Tuesday for attacking a woman and then trying to sexually assault her.

Karl J. England was sentenced by District Judge Darren Simpson to a minimum of six and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

England initially pleaded not guilty to felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony – rape, but later accepted a plea agreement where he would plead guilty to the charge in exchange for both parties being free to argue at sentencing. Additionally, a separate felony charge of injury to a jail from a different case was dismissed as part of the deal.

According to a news release from Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Jolley, Simpson also imposed a civil judgment of $4,000 in favor of the victim and a $3,000 fine.

England also has an active case in Bonneville County regarding a felony charge of grand theft. His probation in that case was revoked in March, and he was sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett to a minimum of two years and a maximum of eight years in prison.

The two cases will run consecutively, meaning that once England is done with his sentence from Bonneville County, he will start serving the sentence from Bingham County.

On Feb. 5, the victim told Blackfoot Police Department officers that she and England were watching Netflix when he got up, undid his pants, exposed himself and asked her to commit a sex act.

The victim said she was shocked and caught off guard as England has never done anything like this before, according to court documents. She suspected he may be under the influence of drugs. According to the victim’s statement, England grabbed her by the hair and tried to force her to commit the sex act.

She told police she began to push and kick him to get him away from her, but he continued to try and force her.

Documents say she tried to get away from him, but he reached around her legs and grabbed onto the back of her sweatpants and tried to pull them off. She said she then tried kicking and slapping his hands to keep him off her.

The officer talked to England, and he admitted to grabbing her hair, trying to force her to commit the sex act, and to exposing himself.

This is not the first time England has been in trouble with the law. In July 2022, England allegedly stole a car and led officers on a on a high-speed police chase. In September 2022, he was charged for resisting arrest and attacking an officer.