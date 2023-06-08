Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair is nine days away - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two local Renaissance Fair enthusiasts have organized their very own fantasy fair in Pocatello, and they’ve been shocked with how fast vendor and entertainer positions filled up.

Deneb Edwards and Michael Collins, otherwise known as “Captain,” are the two organizers of the first ever Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair. Initially, they were worried they wouldn’t have enough vendors to fill their space, but now they have a waiting list.

Nine days away, the fair’s vendor slots are completely filled up. The only vendor slots they’re still looking to fill are for food. They are hoping to find at least two more.

The fair will be held on June 17 and 18, with a multitude of “wandering,” vendors as Edwards called them, filling up the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. Entertainers are scheduled throughout both days. The event will start at 10 a.m. and go until 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Edwards said they chose to make Mystic Realms a fantasy fair rather than a Renaissance fair so they wouldn’t be tied down to a Renaissance theme.

“We wanted to be a little more inclusive in the genres so people could show up in their cosplay or whatever they wanted to do,” Edwards said.

Edwards and Collins knew there was demand brewing for something like this, especially after they saw the success of Snake River Fandom Con. It lasted for just two years, but it was only cancelled due to health conditions affecting the owner.

“As the Gate City, we’re kind of in a hub of the surrounding areas to pull in the people who are looking for that type of entertainment,” Edwards said.

Michael Collins holds a banner for the fair. | Courtesy Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair

Edwards also said the public outreach they’ve done for the event has been good. Thanks to flyers they put up and media covering it, knowledge of the event has spread by word of mouth.

He owns Dib’s 3D Printing Monsters and Miniatures in Pocatello, and he’s had customers approach him and say, “oh, have you heard about the fair yet?”

“Well, yeah, I’m the one putting it on,” he replies. “We’re starting to hear about it and circle back to us, which is great.”

“Word of mouth is getting out there to the point where it’s saturated the community pretty well,” Edwards said.

A whole host of entertainers will be at the event. There will be armoured combatants fighting with real weaponry, around ten swimming mermaids, a singing bard and so much more.

For people who want to find out more, they can go to the Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair website. Tickets can be found on the website for $10 for adults and $5 fore kids between 3 and 12.

Finch and the Magpies | Courtesy Mystic Realm Fantasy Fair