New to fishing? Now’s your chance this Saturday to get started with Free Fishing Day - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Have you ever wanted to try and fish but didn’t quite know how to get started? Well, this weekend, it’s your chance to learn!

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is inviting novice anglers of all ages this Saturday to learn how to fish for free.

“Saturday is open to anyone. They don’t need a license to go fishing on that day,” said James Brower, an Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman. “We are running actual events where we will have poles and bait available free of charge to loan to people.”

There are a limited number of loaner rods and reels available to practice with. If you have your own equipment, you are encouraged to bring it.

Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

There are events taking place in areas like Trail Creek Pond in Victor and Mill Creek Pond in Island Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We picked those locations because the fishing there is really good this time of year,” Brower said. “We get usually 40 to 100+ people at each of those events.”

There are a lot of other places too that Idaho Department of Fish and Game is holding events. Click here for an interactive map to find your region and the events that are offered in the area for Saturday.

At the events, Brower said there will be staff on hand that will be helping people.

Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

“We will restring their poles for them and teach them some tips and techniques on how to catch fish. Then, if they do catch a fish, we will even make sure that they know what kind of fish it is and we’ll even help them filet it out so they can take it home and cook it,” he said.

No matter where you live in Idaho, Free Fishing Day offers fun for the whole family. Brower said it’s a great, lifelong sport for both kids and adults alike.

“It’s something that we feel strongly about getting people involved in the sport and kind of getting them past that first step,” Brower said. “Fishing is really easy, but from the outside looking in, it can look pretty intimidating, so we are trying to get people past that first initial hurdle and get them their first fish, put that smile on their face and hook them for life!”

Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

According to Idaho Fish and Game online, catchable-sized trout ranging from about 10 to 13 inches are regularly stocked statewide and in many easily accessible fishing spots.

“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stocked about 500,000 catchable rainbow trout throughout the state,” Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said in a news release.

In addition, anyone can go fish at any open public water in Idaho, even if there isn’t an event planned on Saturday. Brower suggested places like Ryder Park that has two ponds including Becker pond and Riverside pond.

All rules remain in effect. Click here to view the Fishing Planner, an advanced tool to explore fishing opportunities in Idaho. You can learn about species, maps, rules and regulations.

Don’t forget to pack snacks, a hat and sunscreen for the day. Brower encourages anybody to come out on Saturday.

“It’s really fun! Everybody is there to have a good time. When you see a little boy or girl hook into their first fish and the excitement on their face as they are reeling it in, holding up their catch, there is nothing better. It’s very exciting,” Brower said.