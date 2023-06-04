NWS issues flood warning for Bingham and Bonneville Counties - East Idaho News

NWS issues flood warning for Bingham and Bonneville CountiesPublished at | Updated at
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central and eastern Bingham County, as well as central Bonneville County. The warning will be in effect until 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 4, according to the alert sent out by the weather service.
“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area,” the warning said. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”
Bonneville and Bingham Counties have already been hard-hit by rain and snow melt this season.
Small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and other areas with poor drainage are at high risk of flooding, said the NWS, as well as low-lying areas.
“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of eastern Bingham and central Bonneville counties, the warning said.
