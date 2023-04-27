NWS issues flood warning for river, street department offers sandbags - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A flood warning has been issued for a local river that will affect Bannock County, and the local street department has sandbags available for the community.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a flood warning for the Portneuf River Thursday afternoon, and it is in effect until further notice. As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the flooding stage was at 7.9 feet. The river is expected to gradually rise to 10.9 feet on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, NWS said, “Our first significant, long-duration warm-up has begun, with temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s for many locations starting this weekend. This will result in significant melting of our record snowpack.”

NWS said in the warning that the impacts on the Portneuf River include the following:

At 8.0 feet, water will encroach onto portions of the bike and walking trail next to the river in Sacajawea Park in Pocatello.

At 8.5 feet, sections of Sacajawea Park will be under water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek near Inkom may also be over its banks.

At 9.2 feet, flooding of low-lying agricultural land and pasture will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello.

At 9.4 feet, water will encroach around sitting benches near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.

NWS warned if you are driving and spot flooding on roads, turn around and don’t drown.

Click here to view the latest weather report.

The Pocatello Street Department has sandbags located at 2405 Garrett Way. In an alert from the Pocatello Fire Department, it said there is a green flatbed located on the right-hand side of the parking lot that contains sand, bags, and shovels.

People will need to fill their own bags, and each household is allowed up to eight bags.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report weather or flood damage in Bannock County by clicking here or here. Bannock County residents can sign-up to receive emergency and weather notifications by clicking here.