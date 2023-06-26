Officials release name of man who died after being hit by semi on I-86 - East Idaho News

The following is information from Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred at 12:27 a.m. Monday on I-86 near milepost 60 in Bannock County.

A 50-year-old male of Nampa was driving westbound in a Freightliner semi-truck. A 52-year-old male pedestrian of Wyoming was stationary in the right lane of travel.

The pedestrian was struck by the semi-truck and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The Bannock County Coroner’s Office says the man who died is Lance David Perly.

Next of kin has been notified.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five and a half hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.