Pocatello man stabbed multiple times; woman charged with felony - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A woman was charged with a felony after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times.

Lisa Leitch, 66, was charged with felony aggravated assault after a witness notified police of a stabbing on Sunday morning.

Pocatello Police officers responded to a home on Chert Lane after dispatch was told a man had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

When they arrived, they saw the victim standing outside with a stab wound below his right peck, on the lower right side of his chest and his right tricep.

When asked where the suspect was, the victim said it was “Lisa” and mentioned a red car. Officers talked to more witnesses, and they pointed toward Jade Drive, where the red car supposedly was.

The victim then told officers that the weapon was a kitchen knife. He then became dizzy and had trouble breathing. Officers helped him lie down until the Pocatello Fire Department arrived and began treating him.

The officers went down the street to the corner of Chert Lane and Quarts Drive, where they saw a woman, later identified as Leitch, open the front door of a home and leave.

She then went back into the home, leaving the front door open. Later she came out again and got into a red car before driving toward the police.

The officer turned on his police car lights, and Leitch pulled over before getting out of the car and putting her hands up in the air.

According to court documents, blood “covered almost the entire side of her body from her chest to the bottom of her shirt.” Officers found no weapons on her body and placed her in the back of the police car.

Leitch permitted officers to search the home on Chert Lane, where they say they found “a puddle of blood near the doorway, drops of blood toward the kitchen area, and there were white curtains that covered the doorway of the living room and kitchen which had smeared blood stains on them.”

The officer also said in his report that there were drops of blood throughout the room, on the countertop, and near the sink. He also saw a chair that had been knocked over, a single slipper on the floor, and a blood trail that extended to another nearby home.

While officers were searching the home, Leitch allegedly told another officer that “she knew she was going to jail because (the victim) was really hurt.”

She also allegedly stated, “He’s lucky I let him get away.”

Officers then took Leitch to the Bannock County Jail and booked her into custody. Her bond was initially set to $75,000, but she was later released on her own recognizance, with the condition that she not make contact with the victim.

Though Leitch has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

She is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 22. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.