Pocatello police officers receive award for distinguished service in community policing - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department:

WASHINGTON D.C. — On June 5, Pocatello Police Officer Cpl. Demetrius Amos and Officer Mackenzie (Mac) Handel received the Distinguished Service in Community Policing Award from the U.S. Attorney General’s office for an incident that occurred on May 5, 2022.

Mayor Blad, Chief Schei and Sgt. Bartschi accompanied the officers to the event representing the City of Pocatello. The officers received the award in the category of field operations for an agency serving between 50,000 and 250,000 residents, the Attorney General’s award for distinguished service in community policing.

On May 5, 2022, Cpl. Demetrius Amos and Officer Mackenzie Handel were wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident. Members of the PPD, family members and friends of the employees involved in that incident will never forget that day. We are grateful Cpl. Amos and Officer Handel have made a full recovery.

Cpl. Amos has been a member of the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) for seven years and Officer Handel has been a member of the PPD for five years. Both continue to serve their community following their recovery.

“I am humbled, and honored to be part and receive this award from the United States Attorney General’s Office. Thank you to everyone who had a part in getting me and Mac selected for such an award. If I go back to that day I wouldn’t change who I went through it with. Thanks to Mac, our two trainees and everyone else who helped on May 5, 2022. Thanks to everyone at the PPD, the community and all my other brothers and sisters in the blue family. Thank you,” said Cpl. Amos.

“I am honored to receive this award from the United States Attorney General. It is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of everyone that was on duty on May 5, 2022. Thank you to those that picked up the slack while Cpl. Amos and I were out of commission, and thank you to everyone from the Pocatello Police Department. I am honored to be a part of such a fine department,” said Officer Handle.

“We never wish the circumstances that they faced on anyone, but how Cpl. Amos, Officer Handle, and all of those involved responded were and are remarkable. They are the example of resiliency and leadership. I was honored to be in our national capitol with our two officers and the 17 other recipients from across the country. Thank you for your service and the leadership you provide to your communities. This is what law enforcement in our country represents,” said Chief Schei.

“I can never say enough about the bravery and commitment of the men and women of the Pocatello Police Department. They put their lives on the line every day for our community, and I’m happy to see these two officers honored with this award,” said Mayor Blad.

Watch the entire ceremony in the video player below.