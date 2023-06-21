Puppies and chicks delight seniors in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg hosted an enchanting event called Pups & Chicks, delighting its residents with the presence of 1800 baby pheasants and 12 lively Labrador puppies. This event brought together seniors who shared stories, reminisced about raising their own pets, and basked in the warm sun, creating smiles and fostering lasting bonds.

The Pups & Chicks event at The Homestead Assisted Living showcased the spirit of adventure and joy that defines our vibrant community. As residents soaked up the sun, they couldn’t help but relive the “Good Ol’ Days” when they raised their own pups and chicks. The exchange of heartwarming stories, filled with both memorable and challenging experiences, brought a smile to everyone’s face, proving that every day at the Homestead is an adventure.

Beyond reliving memories, this event fostered a sense of camaraderie among our residents. The opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the company of adorable pheasants and playful puppies created common ground and sparked new friendships. Witnessing the happiness and contentment radiating from our seniors emphasized the lasting impact of such experiences on their lives.

At The Homestead, we believe in curating unique events that ignite happiness and purpose. The Pups & Chicks event perfectly encapsulated our commitment to providing exceptional care and fostering a fulfilling lifestyle. Our residents, known for their adventurous spirits, eagerly anticipate the surprises that each day brings, making our community a haven of joy and fulfillment.