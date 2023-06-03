Registration for 2023 Heart of Idaho Ride now open - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the D91 Education Foundation:

IDAHO FALLS — The D91 Education Foundation is excited about plans for the 2023 Heart of Idaho Ride, one of eastern Idaho’s favorite bike rides. And now, participants not only get a great ride, but they also help raise money for scholarships for D91 graduates.

This year’s Heart of Idaho Ride is on Saturday, Aug. 19, and includes a 25-mile route, a Metric Century route (62 miles) and the 100-mile Bone Road route. The popular ride follows the scenic Snake River south of Idaho Falls through verdant farmland with Grand Teton views and striking desert vistas. It includes full SAG support, feed and water zones and an after-party at Snake River Landing with food, massages, music and prize drawings. All rides begin and end at Snake River Landing.

Riders can register ONLINE at www.heartofidaho.org. Registration fees for the century ride and the metric century are $70, and $45 for the 25-mile ride. Make sure to register by Aug. 1 to guarantee you’ll get a 2023 Heart of Idaho Century Ride T-shirt in your size.

The ride wouldn’t be possible without the support of Idaho Falls’ bicycle shops, which are providing riders with full SAG support. A special thank you to: CBI Bikes, Dave’s Bike Shop, Fitzgerald’s Bicycles, Idaho Mountain Trading and The Bike Shop. We also want to thank our other sponsors such as Presenting Sponsor Family Dental Health Center; Platinum Sponsors Bateman-Hall, INL K-12 STEM, Rich Broadcasting, and all our gold, silver and bronze sponsors. (Check out our website and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/heartofidaho/) for a complete list of sponsors.)

Proceeds from the ride support the D91 Education Foundation, which provides scholarships for D91 graduates and grants for D91 teachers. To register and to get more information about the ride, go to www.heartofidaho.org or check with one of our bike shop sponsors. Final route maps will be available in July.