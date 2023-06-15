Rigby man wants to clean your trash can - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

RIGBY

Local business will clean your garbage can

Adam hoists a trash can up to be cleaned by the pressure washer inside the trailer. | Courtesy Gabe Kidd

RIGBY – One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

That’s how the saying goes. But in Gabe Kidd’s case, it’s the trash can he values.

The 29-year-old Rigby man is the owner of a trash bin and dumpster cleaning business called Rigby Spotless Bins. Since opening in September, he’s served dozens of clients from St. Anthony to Shelley.

The business offers one-time or recurring cleaning services, and Kidd is thrilled with the response. He sees it as an opportunity to earn money to invest in other business ventures.

“I was running a car rental business, and I was renting out rooftop tents for people’s vehicles. It was just costing too much money to expand it. I wanted to start a business that, once I put my initial investment, I can continue growing it as big as I want and generate a little more income,” Kidd tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The idea for Rigby Spotless bins came about after seeing someone with a trash bin cleaning trailer. They were putting it up for sale, and Kidd started thinking.

“I realized I’d never seen a business going around cleaning garbage cans. I’d see little kids or people with pressure washers (doing it), but not as a business,” Kidd says.

He discovered there was a business in eastern Idaho offering pressure washing services. Cleaning trash bins was just one aspect of its model, and it empowered Kidd to find his own niche focusing on that specifically.

Kidd bought a trailer, invested in some equipment and quickly went to work cleaning trash cans at a customer’s home.

It’s been rewarding for him to watch his idea take root and begin to grow.

“To be able to work for myself — I’ve been including my brother, Adam, too — has been great,” he says.

He’s hoping to make his brother a partner in the business and eventually buy another trailer so he can hire another employee and serve more customers.

More than anything, he wants it to become sustainable so his wife, Megan — who works as a nurse — can stay home.

Those interested in learning more can call Kidd directly at (208) 534-1083. You can also visit the business’s website or Facebook page.

Courtesy Gabe Kidd

BIZ BITS

5th annual quilt show underway at Rigby museum

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Historical Society, the Farnsworth TV & Pioneer Museum and Behind the Seams Quilt Guild are joining forces for the 5th annual quilt show.

More than 100 quilts will be on display at the museum through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and again from June 21 to 24 at the same times.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the museum. Cash prizes and awards will be available as well. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for kids 6 to 17. Children 5 and under are free.

The museum is at 118 West 1st South in Rigby.

Nonprofit given community service award

Helping Hands board member Jodie Stiehl, second from left, and Doug Schmier, second from right, accepting the Paul J. Raver award. | Courtesy Ted Austin

ASHTON – Fall River Helping Hands, a charity arm of Fall River Electric in Ashton, was awarded the Paul J. Raver Community Service award from the Northwest Public Power Association.

The award is presented to an electric system for leadership in enhancing the role of achieving community betterment of a local area or a region.

Accepting the award was Helping Hands board members Doug Schmier of West Yellowstone and Jodi Stiehl of Island Park.

Fall River Electric created the nonprofit in 2010. It collects donations from Fall River owner-members and then uses those donations to provide emergency energy assistance to other members who have an urgent need for help. Members receive assistance in several ways. It can come in the form of a credit on their electric power bill; a credit on their propane bill; or direct payments to suppliers for firewood or other emergency heating needs.

Over the last 12 years, Helping Hands has distributed more than $330,000 to 871 households from Teton Valley to West Yellowstone, Montana.

