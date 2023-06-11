East Idaho Credit Union breaks ground on new branch in Driggs - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — East Idaho Credit Union broke ground on their new branch in Driggs on Thursday, it announced in a news release. This is the first-ever credit union in the Teton Valley.

EICU is excited to bring unique banking opportunities to the community of Driggs, said the news release. The credit union, which has been around since 1935, is reportedly the fastest-growing credit union in the state.

“They focus on building better lives for their community, their members and the great state of Idaho,” the news release said.

On Thursday, local leaders expressed their excitement for the growing credit union.

“We are happy to welcome East Idaho Credit Union, we favor local business and we consider Idaho Falls base businesses a part of the family,” Brian McDermott, Executive Director of the Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce stated.

“We are thrilled to build a strong foundation in Driggs,” said Dan Thurman, CEO of East Idaho Credit Union. “The community of Driggs has already welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to continue to build better lives in this community.”

“Driggs is one of the hidden jewels of Idaho and we are deeply proud to be able to support such an incredible community,” Steven Foster, Chief Marketing Officer, said in the release.

The Driggs branch is set to be completed later this year, according to the news release.

“It will offer a full range of financial products and services specifically catered to the community of Driggs,” it said.

For more information about East Idaho Credit Union, visit their website.