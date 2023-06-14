RMHC of Idaho hosting 2023 Summer Movie Series on Saturday evenings - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Ronald McDonald House Charities:

IDAHO FALLS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is excited to announce its 2023 Summer Movie Series, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, at Melaleuca Field, 900 Jim Garshow Way, in Idaho Falls.

Showings are scheduled for the following days:

Saturday, June 24th: The Avengers

The Avengers Saturday, July 15th: Star Wars: Force Awakens

Star Wars: Force Awakens Saturday, August 12th: Top Gun: Maverick

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and movies will start at dusk.

Attendees can enjoy free, on-site activities from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. which include:

Costume parade at 8 p.m.

GRIT League obstacle course (June 24 and July 15)

Glitter stencils from Vogue Beauty Collage and Salon

Sponsor activities (corn hole, spin the wheel, etc.)

Scavenger hunt with raffle prizes

Kahoot trivia with prizes for the top three winners

No outside food or beverages will be allowed in the ballpark, but concessions will be available for purchase. Melaleuca Field is a cashless facility this year, so come prepared.

RMHC of Idaho operates three programs across Idaho including the Ronald McDonald House in Boise; Happy Wheels Hospitality Carts in Boise and Twin Falls; and the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls. The Family Room is located inside EIRMC and first opened its doors in September of 2019. In 2022, the Family Room provided care and support to over 800 families with more than 4,500 visits.

Movie tickets are available for purchase at the gate. They are $5.00 and $2.00 for children three to 10 years of age. Children under two are free. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit RMHC of Idaho.