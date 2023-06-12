Rock removal between Challis and Clayton - East Idaho News

Adobe Stock image

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

CHALLIS — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin the removal of loose rock along the rock face of the hillside along SH-75 between Challis and Clayton on Monday June 12.

This is an ongoing project that ITD is working on to keep the roadway clean from loose or falling rocks in the area.

Travelers can expect delays up to 20 minutes in each zone as the crews work to clear the areas and allow for the safe passage of all vehicles.

Safety is the main concern. Please be aware of crews on the road and drive with caution.

For any questions about the project, please contact Jeff Call at ITD at (208) 745-5310.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.