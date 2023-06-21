Rowdy is really a Romeo - East Idaho News

Rowdy is a two-year-old pit/husky mix looking for her fur-ever home.

Although he has a lot of energy, that would be helped by having regular activity and not being stuck in a kennel.

Rowdy is a sweet, well-behaved dog. He knows all his basic commands, but more training will be needed to make sure Rowdy meets his full potential

This handsome boy is good with kids and other dogs, but not with cats.

Rowdy and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.