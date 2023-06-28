Shoshone-Bannock Tribes holding first-ever open house - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will be holding their first annual open house on Wednesday afternoon.

In the past, this has been a more formal meeting for tribal members where the annual report from the Tribal Enterprises Corporation, a company owned by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, becomes available. This year, however, they decided that they wanted to do something more fun and community-focused.

Carlie Jim, Retail Operations Manager for the tribes, said the open house started as, “an idea that we had recently for an event that we could host and kind of just give back to our community and to our shareholders.”

The shareholders of the company are all the members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Tribal Enterprises Corporation owns six retail properties, and tribal members will learn more about how the company is performing.

While the annual report is only available to tribal members, the open hose from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort Hall Softball Field Park is open for anyone in the community to attend.

At the open house, people will be able to interact with the tribes vendors, who have donated food and refreshments. The vendors will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and explain what they do for the company. And for people with families, there will be a playground where kids can play.

Jim said they anticipate seeing about 300 people in attendance.

“That’s the purpose of today, just something to have fun but also get information out there,” Jim said.

Some of the vendors who will be there will be Gem State Distributors, Pepsi and Admiral Beverage.

“I think that it’s a chance for (people) to learn about what the tribe does for economic development and just introduce them to all of the properties that we have,” Jim said.