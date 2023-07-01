Spice up your taste buds by eating Curry Pizza in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Curry Pizza in Rexburg has flavors that dance on your palate and will pique your interest. It will leave you wanting to come back and try more of what the restaurant has to offer.

Owner Bhinda Singh is from India and moved to Utah when he was 14 years old. There, his family opened Indian restaurants. Click here to learn more about the franchise history.

The garlic naan at Curry Pizza. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’ve had Indian restaurants since 2007. Then we ended up buying a pizza place down in southern Utah, so everybody was like, ‘You got pizza and Indian Food. Why don’t you marry them?'” he said. “I traveled 36 states and tried all the fusion pizzas out there in the country so then after that, I came up with my own dough, my own sauces, own cheese.”

Singh has Curry Pizza locations in Utah and now in Idaho. He says it’s Indian cuisine with a twist: pizza and curry wings.

Butter chicken wings. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

One of the popular specialty pizzas on the menu is actually called Curry Pizza. Instead of using red tomato sauce, the base is curry sauce.

“That one has a curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, green onions, red onions, jalapeños, mushrooms and cilantro,” Singh said.

There are lots of sauces to choose from for the pizza base.

“So I have 22 different (curry) sauces available for pizza, but they are not all available at Rexburg. They are all available at the West Valley location in Utah,” he explained. “Here, we have more than seven or eight. We are bringing more flavors to Rexburg.”

There’s also fresh garlic naan with cilantro offered. Tikka Masala has cooked bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream, and spices served with rice.

Tikka Masala at Curry Pizza in Rexburg. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

There are even butter chicken wings.

“We got curry wings, we got curry pizza, we got actual curry. Next thing will be curry drinks! I am just kidding!” Singh said, joking and laughing.

There are additionally homemade smoothie-type drinks. There’s a mango lassi that is made with mango and homemade yogurt and strawberry lassi.

The strawberry lassi. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We actually make our own yogurt,” Singh said.

He added that nothing is precooked at the restaurant and that it is all about freshness.

Curry Pizza is located at 505 North 2nd East, Suite 201. Click here to check out the entire menu.