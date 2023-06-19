Teenager arrested after five cows are found shot to death - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY – A juvenile is in custody after a man found five of his cows had been shot and killed.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Swan Valley area on Sunday afternoon by a rancher who discovered his cows had been shot dead.

Information from nearby ranchers led deputies to a vehicle of interest that had been in the area at the time of the killings.

On Monday morning, deputies say they made contact with a teenager who was associated with the car and admitted to killing the cows.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the 3-B Juvenile Detention Facility in Bonneville County. Multiple counts of felony injury to property are currently pending.

According to the news release, the value of the lost livestock was estimated at more than $22,000.