'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon stops by Idaho Falls music store - and he's not the only celebrity in eastern Idaho this week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Stand-up comedian, television host, actor, and musician Jimmy Fallon stopped at a local business in Idaho Falls earlier this week and purchased a guitar.

On Monday morning, soon after Mike’s Music opened for the day, Fallon stopped by the music store in Idaho Falls. He walked in wearing dark sunglasses and was accompanied by another man.

“He said, ‘Hi, I am Jimmy Fallon.’ I was thinking to myself, ‘Yeah right,'” Linda Doggett, the owner of Mike’s Music, told EastIdahoNews.com while laughing.

The next thing Doggett explained was quite comical.

“Fallon walked over to me and extended his hand to shake my hand and so I shook his hand and then… I reached up and lifted up his sunglasses so I could see his eyes. The sunglasses were really, really dark and you couldn’t see his eyes at all!” she explained. “So I lifted up his sunglasses and see his eyes and said, ‘Yup! It’s Jimmy Fallon.'”

She said Fallon started laughing and then gave her a big hug. He was then helped by one of the employees to look at guitars.

Doggett said she went to talk with Fallon’s wife outside of the store. Their two daughters were also there.

‘The Tonight Show’ host bought a Guild 12-string acoustic guitar and took a few pictures outside of the business with the logo of Mike’s Music in the background.

“He was just fun. He was standing outside leaning against the building and just playing the guitar,” Doggett said, laughing.

Doggett said she is a fan of Fallon’s and so was her husband, who passed away in 2020. Mike would watch Fallon’s show every night. Doggett has a framed picture of her husband in the front of the store with guitar picks surrounding it.

The framed picture of Mike inside the music store. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“All the musicians that come through the store, we have them sign a pick and then we put that pick around the outside of the picture,” she said. “So we had Jimmy sign a pick and we put it in the frame.”

It’s a red pick that says, “Mike we miss. J Fallon.”

The red pick that Jimmy Fallon signed. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

She said it was fun having Fallon in the store for 30 to 45 minutes.

“He was awesome. Just very nice and very kind, down to earth,” she said.

Some of the different guitars Jimmy Fallon checked out inside Mike’s Music. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Fallon isn’t the only celebrity who has stopped by to Mike’s Music. Actor Harrison Ford rented a piano from the business in the 90s.

“We delivered that up to his home. He has a home up in Jackson and he was a great guy too. He hopped into the back of the truck and helped Mike unload it,” Doggett recalled. “Same thing when we picked it up. (Ford) helped him put it back in the truck. Just a real down-to-earth, great guy.”

RELATED | Iconic actor Henry Winkler invites Emmy to his favorite restaurant and answers 7 Questions

While Fallon was in Idaho Falls, another celebrity posted on social media about his visit to eastern Idaho. Henry Winkler, known as Arthur ‘The Fonz’ Fonzerelli on “Happy Days,” the 1970’s sitcom, tweeted he was in the Gem State on Sunday.

Mr brown wanted to see the rainbow pic.twitter.com/QiBjUHle5U — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 27, 2023

Throughout the week, he’s posted photos of him fishing along with his catches. During a 7 Questions with Emmy interview last week, Winkler said he loves visiting Swan Valley and has been known to frequent restaurants in Idaho Falls.