TOOL announces North American tour including stop in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — TOOL announced a North American Tuesday morning and one of the stops includes a concert in Idaho Falls.

The iconic rock band will perform at Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Thursday, Oct. 12.

“When you get a chance to host an artist like TOOL, this is a big day for us,” Mountain America Center General Manager Erik Hudson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This is the smallest facility they’ve played in 20 years but the infrastructure of the Mountain America Center will easily handle the production and we’ll have a wonderful night of great music.”

The tour announcement follows TOOL’s debut live performances of 2023, headlining both Welcome to Rockville and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in recent weeks.

Since the 2019 release of the group’s album ‘Fear Inoculum,’ the band has won a Grammy Award and completed sold-out tours of both the U.S. and Europe. TOOL marked the 30th anniversary of the ‘Opiate’ EP with the 2022 release of ‘Opiate2,’ a re-imagining of the EP’s title track.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively via TOOL’s fan club, TOOL Army, on June 8 at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, will be offered to TOOL Army members simultaneously, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9 via Ticketmaster.com.

“I think a common misconception of our facility is it’s not big enough to bring in large names like TOOL but it’s quite the opposite,” Hudson explains. “We’re in a great spot routing-wise between Boise, Salt Lake, Calgary and Billings. Within our short time frame of being open (just over 6 months), we are already attracting the attention of high-caliber acts such as TOOL, Volbeat, Old Dominion, Falling In Reverse, REO Speedwagon…this region and local community has proven they can support shows with ticket sales and incredible fan bases.”