Unsettled weather causes 'very brief' tornado in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

CARIBOU COUNTY — Several viewers reported seeing a funnel cloud and what looks like a tornado touching down between Lava Hot Springs and Soda Springs Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello initially thought the funnel cloud was a gustnado, meteorologist Audra Moore told EastIdahoNews.com.

A gustnado is a small whirlwind that forms as an eddy in weak storms. They do not connect with any cloud-base rotation and are technically classified as thunderstorm wind events, according to the National Weather Service.

Courtesy Nancy Lybeck

The NWS received additional information and confirmed the cloud activity was “a very brief tornado,” according to Moore.

“We got a few more pictures and some video that show the clouds and the spout connecting,” Moore said.

She encourages the public to continue sending in videos and pictures of weather events as it helps the NWS make more-accurate identifications.

Thunderstorms are predicted to continue in Caribou County Friday afternoon, according to the NWS. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

You can find the latest forecast here.