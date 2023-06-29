UPDATE: Fire in Idaho Falls causes $300,000 worth of damage, but no injuries - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 3000 block of South Holmes Avenue on Thursday morning, according to a news release from IFFD’s spokesperson Kerry Hammon.

Several people called the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls dispatch center between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., reporting a large plume of smoke, flames and what sounded like small explosions.

“The IFFD responded with three engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief,” Hammon stated in the release.

The Idaho Falls Police Department also responded, closing the southbound lane of South Holmes Avenue at the Sunnyside Road intersection, a couple of blocks south to the entrance of Sun Circle.

“A reporting party stated there were empty fuel cans, brake cleaner, a propane bottle, as well as polyurethane insulation inside the shop, all of which signify a large amount of fuel that burns rapidly and produces intense heat and dense smoke and gases,” Hammon noted.

There was also a home and other structures nearby.

A large plume of heavy black smoke could be seen from a distance.

Engines 4 and 7 were first to arrive at the fire, four minutes after being dispatched.

“Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of a approximate 30-by-40-foot mechanical shop and quickly began fire attack. By approximately 9:35 a.m., firefighters had most of the fire extinguished,” the news release stated.

Officials say no one was inside the shop when the fire started. There were no injuries to civilians, firefighters or animals.

The contents inside the shop were a complete loss. Officials estimate the damages to the shop and the contents inside at about $300,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Idaho Falls on Thursday morning.

Clouds of black smoke can be seen for miles from the area of the 3500 block of South Holmes Avenue.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department are at the fire. Crews have contained it, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post.

Holmes Avenue is closed south of Sunnyside Road. Anyone in the area is asked to use caution.

No injuries have been reported. According to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon, the mechanical equipment inside the barn is a total loss.

