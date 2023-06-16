Vehicles damaged in Idaho Falls structure fire - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

There were no injuries following a structure fire on South Rollandet Avenue last night.

The call came into the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center just after 7:30 p.m. on June 15. The reporting party stated that they heard several loud bangs and saw a lot of smoke coming from a building at the intersection of South Rollandet Avenue and West 18th Street.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief. When firefighters arrived at C & E Service Inc., they reported a working fire at the auto shop and quickly began fire attack. One additional fire engine was requested, as well as Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power to secure utilities. Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department closed one block of S Rollandet Avenue near the intersection with 17th Street.

There were approximately ten vehicles inside the shop at the time of the fire, two of which were on fire when firefighters arrived. The fire extended into the attic and eaves but was contained by approximately 8:18 p.m. Firefighters pulled ceilings, checked for extension, and provided ventilation.

Nobody was inside the building when the fire started, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The estimated damages are unknown at this time. The fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department received a call at about 7:30 p.m. regarding a structure fire on the 1800 block of S. Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls, at C&E Service Inc. Truck and Auto Repair.

As of about 9 p.m., Kerry Hammon, spokesperson for IFFD, reported that Idaho Falls Police had closed a block of S. Rollandet Ave., “near the intersection of 17th Street.”

Hammon said their are no injuries reported, and the fire was contained at the time of her report. However, law enforcement asks that drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it when details are available.