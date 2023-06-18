Viral video nothing to worry about, authorities say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A video posted on Twitter has some locals concerned Saturday afternoon. However, authorities have confirmed there is nothing to be alarmed about.

The video is striking. Artillery vehicles roll down what is easily recognizable as Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls, with Idaho Falls Police Department units escorting them, sirens wailing.

Although the Twitter video, which already has over one million views, was uploaded on June 17, it was not recorded on June 17, say officials.

“The only time we moved our artillery was (June) 10 to go out to the training area and (June) 14 to take it back,” Major Ryan Batts of the Idaho National Guard told EastIdahoNews.com Saturday afternoon. Batts is the Area Officer for Pocatello and also the Operations Officer.

The Idaho National Guard announced their intent to move machinery along Idaho Falls streets in a Facebook post earlier this week.

“The Idaho National Guard’s 1st of the 148th Field Artillery Regiment will move tracked vehicles along state roads from the Idaho Falls Training Area to its Idaho Falls Armory during the day of June 14,” the post reads.

Although the post tells folks not to be alarmed, the Twitter video had concerned viewers contacting EastIdahoNews.com.

The vehicles in the video were merely traveling back to the armory after conducting annual training, Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, Public Information Officer for the Idaho National Guard confirmed.

See what the uproar is about in the video player above.