Water service repair work on Lincoln Road to start June 5 - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls:

The Idaho Falls Water Division will be replacing a leaking waterline in Lincoln Road, immediately east of its intersection with Bennett Avenue, beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Both east and westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone. Motorists should expect minor traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Barring unforeseen delays, construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the Monday evening commute.

Water service interruption is expected to be limited to two businesses, both of which will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

As this is the second time the Water Division has fixed the waterline in this stretch of roadway this spring, the entire service line will be replaced on Monday.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we replace the waterline as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Idaho Falls Water Division at (208) 612-8471.