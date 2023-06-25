What to know before using fireworks in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Officials from the Idaho Falls Fire Department are asking residents to be “safe, patient and respectful” as Independence Day celebrations approach.

“Protecting lives and property is of utmost importance and should be kept at the forefront of minds when using fireworks and when participating in other activities throughout the day,” Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Marshal Scott Grimmett stated in a news release from the department.

Within Idaho Falls city limits, “safe and sane” fireworks can only be purchased and sold from June 23 to July 5, fire officials reminded the public.

“Prior to purchasing fireworks, learn more about illegal or banned fireworks inside city of Idaho Falls limits by reviewing the city code,” the release said. The Fireworks Code can be viewed here.

Aerial firework displays such as the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration require a firework display permit through IFFD’s Fire Prevention Division. The Fire Marshal has the authority to approve or disapprove of such displays.

Personal fireworks don’t belong near crowds. Igniting or discharging fireworks within 50 feet of the curb line along any parade route is illegal, the release stated. Fireworks are also not allowed within any area of public gathering. That includes the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration and Riverfest events that will take place at Snake River Landing.

“We are very fortunate to be provided with a wonderful fireworks display here in Idaho Falls,” stated IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon. “If you plan on attending the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration and Riverfest, please leave your personal fireworks at home.”

The aerial display can be delayed by individuals setting off their personal fireworks, Hammon said. She added, “not respecting the boundaries put in place to keep people at a safe distance” could delay the celebration, as well.

IFFD offered the following safety tips for lighting your personal fireworks: