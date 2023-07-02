2-year-old found dead in Utah canal after wandering off, police say - East Idaho News

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KSL.com) — A two-year-old boy who apparently wandered off during a sports practice was found deceased in a canal Friday, police said.

The tragic incident happened in Spanish Fork. Police were called to the American Leadership Academy, 898 W. 1100 South, about 8:45 a.m. on a report of a missing 2-year-old child. Police asked the public at that time to help them look for Emit Burrell.

“The child was at the football field with his father who assists with coaching. The child was last seen on camera exiting the football area to the west on Mill Road,” Spanish Fork police said in a statement.

Police and volunteers began searching the area around the school. About 10:15 a.m., Emit was found submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris gate about a quarter-mile away from the football field. Police say there is about 4 feet of water in the canal.

“Spanish Fork fire & EMS began life saving measures but the child was pronounced deceased. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the (American Leadership Academy) community,” police said.