7 must-see historic sites in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Summer’s here, and that means it’s time to pack up the family and go on a road trip.

Eastern Idaho offers a variety of fun, historical sites everyone will enjoy. Here are seven of them to check out, in no particular order.

1. Historic Chesterfield

Chesterfield is an old ghost town 23 miles north of Lava Hot Springs near Bancroft. It was settled by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1880. Visitors can tour old homesteads, the Oregon Trail campsite and learn about the people who lived there. It’s open for tours through Labor Day. Click here for more information.

2. Gilmore

Speaking of ghost towns, Gilmore is another community about an hour south of Salmon, off Idaho Highway 28 in Lemhi County. It’s an old mining town dating back to the 1880s and includes the remnants of a once-thriving community of 600 people that contained hotels, a mercantile, a bank and a post office. A gunfight reportedly took place here during its heyday. This article has more information about its history.

3. EBR-I Museum

The EBR-I Museum is the site of an old nuclear reactor in Atomic City, about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls off U.S. Highway 20. It was here that four scientists developed the first usable electricity generated by nuclear power. They lit four light bulbs with it in 1951 and later the entire building. Guided and self-guided tours are available through Labor Day. Send questions to tours@inl.gov or call (208) 526-0050.

RELATED | We Are East Idaho: Arco

4. Craters of the Moon National Monument

After you visit EBR-I, head to Craters of the Moon 51 miles to the southwest off U.S. Highway 26. The site is a preserve of “lava flows with scattered islands of cinder cones and sagebrush” managed by the National Park Service. Learn more about it by visiting the website.

5. Museum of Clean

Museum of Clean founder Don Aslett underneath the 20-foot tall Big Don statue. | Courtesy photo

A museum devoted to the history and art of staying clean. That’s what the Museum of Clean at 711 South 2nd Avenue in Pocatello is all about. The man behind Don Aslett’s Cleaning Center in Idaho Falls opened in its current location in 2006 after his collection of cleaning supplies he’d acquired since the age of 18 had outgrown its previous space. Nearly 1,000 vacuums from the 1800s to today are on display, along with old brooms, washers, toilets, Kid Planet and Big Don, the world’s largest janitor. There isn’t any other place quite like it.

6. Bingham County Historical Museum

This museum at 190 North Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot is inside a restored 1905 Southern-style mansion built from local lava rock. Its original owner was John G. Brown, and his wife, two of Blackfoot’s early settlers. Learn about their life and take a tour of the two-story home. You’ll see a variety of Native American artifacts, period clothing and furnishings, musical instruments, military uniforms, a doll collection, and numerous historical photos. More information is available here.

7. Collector’s Corner Museum

One of Idaho Falls’ best-kept secrets is the Collector’s Corner Museum at 900 John Adams Parkway in Idaho Falls. It’s a homespun museum with an eclectic collection of toys and memorabilia. More than 115 collections are on display, including a special Barbie room. For more information, click here.

RELATED | 8 hidden gems on this side of the Gem State