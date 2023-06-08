8 hidden gems on this side of the Gem State - East Idaho News

EAST IDAHO — Eastern Idaho offers many attractions that tourists and locals alike may have never heard of.

EastIdahoNews.com has compiled eight of these hidden gems into a list in no particular order. Next time you’re looking for something to do, consider visiting one of these places!

2. Lava tubes at Craters of the Moon

Indian Tunnel in Craters of the Moon. | NationalParkService.gov

Although you have likely heard about Craters of the Moon, you may not be familiar with the lava tubes under the surface.

Shockingly, the number of documented caves within the national monument exceeds 500, with more discovered each year. Lava tubes, fissure caves and differential weathering caves are the three main types of caves found, with lava tubes being the most common.

If people would like to explore these caves, they can get a free cave permit from the visitor center or entrance booth, which is required.

2. Mineral Hot Pools at Lava Hot Springs Inn

The Lava Hot Springs Inn and Spa overlooks mineral hot pools. | Lava Hot Springs Inn and Spa

Although you’ve probably been to or at least heard of the Lava Hot Springs Foundation Hot Springs, the lesser known ones are the mineral hot pools at the Lava Hot Springs Inn and Spa.

The hot pools are just in front of the hotel, and they offer a calming and less crowded soak then the more popular pools. They’re located right off the entrance into the town, at 1 Center St.

The price to book a room depends on the amount of people and type of room, but it varies from $99 to $395, including all amenities. To soak in the pools, it’s $15 for 12 and older, $10 for 11 and younger and $2 for 2 and under.

3. LaBelle Lake Ice Palace

Visitors enjoy LaBelle Lake Ice Palace. | LaBelle Lake Ice Palace

LaBelle Lake Ice Palace is closed due to the summer weather, in December, a “magical” ice palace will be constructed will hallways, slides and ice art formations.

In addition to the majestic castle, they have winter-themed character meet and greets, fire performances and horse drawn sleigh rides. It is at 678 N 4212 E, Rigby, ID 83442.

Tickets go for $18 for an adult day pass, $12 for a child pass for ages 5 to 12, $17 for a student and $15 for senior citizens.

4. Float or kayak the Portneuf River

A group floats down the Portneuf River. | LavaHotSprings.org

Another lesser known attraction in Lava Hot Springs that people have the opportunity to try is floating or kayaking the rapid-filled waters of the Portneuf River.

The river is a natural river with rapids, so people should ride or paddle at their own risk, and life jackets are recommended!

There’s no cost to enter the river, but there are multiple tube rental businesses in Lava Hot Springs that can be found here.

5. The Butterfly Haven

People enjoy the Butterfly Haven. | The Butterfly Haven

Idaho’s largest butterfly house is right here in East Idaho in the town of Pingree. At the Butterfly Haven, people can come and see a multitude of different kinds of butterflies inhabiting a building with lush vegetation.

The Butterfly Haven’s Season runs from April to September, so you don’t have to wait to come to 1462 West 200 South to witness it.

The cost of admission is $12.72 for adults from 13 to 64, $10.60 for children 2 to 12 and free for children under 2. For seniors, it’s $11.66.

6. Japanese Friendship Garden

The Japanese Friendship Garden on the Snake River | IdahoFallsIdaho.gov

To celebrate 30 years of association with its Japanese sister city, Tokai-Mura, Idaho Falls constructed the Japanese Friendship Garden on an island the Snake River.

The historic bridge to the islands was the first to span the Snake River in eastern Idaho. Those who cross it enter through a traditional Japanese garden gate to find a garden that was built by volunteers.

The garden is free to enter, and the city encourages people to follow park rules and enjoy at their leisure.

7. Murder Mystery Detective (app-based game)

There’s a mobile app gave available that will take users across Pocatello. | GetYourGuide.com

For any true crime fans out there, there’s a mobile experience that allows them to solve a murder mystery in Pocatello.

People can go solo, with a partner or as a group and choose a driving or walking route and then visit each of the 10 locations to solve the mystery.

To participate in the experience, it’s $15.12 per person, and reservations can be made here.

8. The Ross Park area

The overlook from upper Ross Park. | VisitPocatello.com

This park may not sound exciting or hidden, but you may be shocked to find just how much there is to do all within walking distance at Ross Park in south Pocatello.

All within this area are the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, Zoo Idaho, a skate park, frisbee golfing, the Fort Hall Replica, two different playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and beautiful walking trails. Someone looking for something to do could fill up their entire day with activities, take a break for lunch at Ross Park Drive-in, and still not do everything the area has to offer.