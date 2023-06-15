Top 10 getaways that you can get to on a single tank of gas - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Eastern Idaho is smack-dab in the middle of some of the most beautiful places in the country, and whether you want to go fishing, soak in the hot springs, or play with a farm of mini-donkeys, here is a list of 10 of the best local getaways that with only one tank of gas, you can get to memories that will last a lifetime. (For a few of these locations, you may have to refuel on the way home, depending on your gas mileage.)

Our point of origin is Idaho Falls, but you can reach many of these places without refueling if you live elsewhere in the area.

1. River Lodge, Island Park – 1 hour and 9 minutes

The River Lodge in Island Park. | River Lodge Henry’s Fork

The River Lodge on the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River is a beautiful place to take a much-needed weekend getaway.

Relax in the fresh mountain air, catch a fish or two, and even try river rafting if you’re feeling up to it.

2. Bed and Breakfast on a Mini-Donkey Ranch, Salmon – 2 hours and 54 minutes

The Glamping tent on the mini-donkey ranch. | Airbnb

I almost didn’t include this one on the list because I want to keep it all to myself. The riverfront glamping tent is just as cute as it looks, and the owners will make you feel so at home.

Complete with a made-to order homemade breakfast brought right to your door in the morning, this stay is close to downtown Salmon, Goldbug Hot Springs and LOTS of fishing, hiking and camping opportunities. Plus, mini-donkeys!

3. Homestead Crater Hot Springs, Midway, Utah – 3 hours and 44 minutes

Homestead Crater Hot Springs in Midway, Utah. | UtahCrater.com

Visiting the Homestead Crater Hot Springs will make you feel as if you’ve traveled across the world, when in realty, you’re less than four hours away from home.

You can snorkel, dive, soak and swim in the underground crater in bright blue water that is 65 feet deep and has an average temperature of 95 degrees. According to UtahCrater.com, this hot springs is also the only warm scuba destination in the continental US.

If you’d rather stay the night, you can also stay nearby at this beautiful Swiss-style condo near Park City Utah.

4. Bucking Moose Cabins, West Yellowstone, Montana – 1 hour and 44 minutes

The Bucking cabin at Bucking Moose Cabins in West Yellowstone. | Hotels.com

The Bucking Moose Cabins claim to be the “best buckin’ stay” in West Yellowstone, but it’s up to you to be the judge of that. From my point of view, it has the potential to live up to that bold statement.

The cabins are blocks away from the entrance of Yellowstone National Park, there are pet friendly rooms, and they are just a few doors down from the best barbecue in the area, Firehole BBQ.

If you’re looking for a quick western getaway to the park, this is a great place to consider for your stay.

5. Chico Hot Springs, Pray, Montana – 3 hours and 53 minutes

Chico Hot Springs in Pray, Montana. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

This is another one I had to force myself to put on this list, because I want to hide it from the world.

Near Pray, Montana, and 30 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, Chico Hot Springs opened in 1900, and was slowly constructed from a natural hot springs to a beautiful, relaxing vacation resort.

Day passes are available, but I HIGHLY recommend staying the night, even if only to check out the three incredible restaurants and plethora of activities like a world-class spa, horseback riding, painting classes and hiking, over the course of a weekend.

6. Pooh Bear River View Cabins, Jackson Hole, Wyoming – 2 hours and 4 minutes

Pooh Bear River View Cabins in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. | Snake River Park & RV Village

The Pooh Bear Cabins sit on the waterfront of the Snake River, and promises to treat you to a perfect, serene getaway in the heart of Jackson, Wyoming.

The cabins are walking distance to horseback riding at the A-OK Corral, close to wade fishing on the Hoback River, hiking in the Bridger Teton National Forest and enjoying Granite Hot Springs.

7. Moose Creek Ranch, Victor – 1 hour and 17 minutes

Rendezvous Cabins at the Moose Creek Ranch in Victor. | MooseCreekRanch.com

The Cabins at Moose Creek Ranch are fun in the summer and the winter.

Located right at the base of the Tetons, you have more options that ever-before for your weekend getaway. You could visit Grand Teton National Park to do some winter skiing or summer biking, look for wildlife (but stay your distance!) in Yellowstone National Park, shop in Jackson Hole, try your hand at fly fishing, or even take a wildlife tour to try to see a grizzly, a black bear or maybe some elk!

8. Mountain River Ranch, Ririe – 29 minutes

Mountain River Ranch in Ririe. | MountainRiverRanch.com

A really close option for a quick getaway is Mountain River Ranch, less than 30 minutes from Idaho Falls.

With beautiful camping in the summer, and amazing holiday events in the winter you are sure to have a great time here anytime of the year. The ranch includes cabins, luxury campers and tents, a fishing pond, RV spots, and is close to some of the most beautiful spots within 45 minutes of town.

Take a quick drive 1.2 miles to Heise Hot Springs to soak in the water, ride a waterslide, do some golfing, and even try zip lining!

My recommendation – get the family together and book tickets to the Mountain River Ranch Christmas show in the winter – you won’t regret it!

9. North Salt Lake, Utah – 2 hours and 57 minutes

An Airbnb in North Salt Lake City. | Airbnb

If you’re looking for something a little less like camping, and a lot more like luxury, this is the spot.

This Airbnb is in North Salt Lake and includes a beautiful pool overlooking the beautiful Utah Scenery. If you’re looking to do some shopping, this home is just 10 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, and it’s walking distance from the Eaglewood golf course at the very base of the Wasatch Foothills.

Pro-tip – if you claim to be a foodie like I do, check out @SLCFoodie on Instagram to find the best and newest spots in SLC!

10. I Bar Ranch Off-Grid Cabin, Challis – 2 hours and 25 minutes

The I Bar Ranch Off-Grid Cabin in Challis. | Airbnb

If you’re trying to go off the grid for a few days, this might just be the place to do it.

The I Bar Ranch Off-Grid Cabin is in the Challis-Salmon National Forest, where you can watch the local wildlife in their natural habitat, and live as the did in the Old West with a wood stove to keep you warm.

In the winter, you can go snow-shoeing, cross country skiing, and gaze at the sparkling white snow as you breathe in the fresh mountain air. In the summer you can float the Salmon river, explore nearby ghost towns, and stargaze the untouched nighttime sky.

Another plus – the cabins are pet-friendly!

