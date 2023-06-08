Get out and hike! Top 10 trails to visit in eastern Idaho this summer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time to break out the hiking boots, smell the fresh air and explore the scenery east Idaho has to offer.

EastIdahoNews.com compiled a list of some popular hikes in the area that our readers said they enjoyed. We’ve listed 10 in no particular order.

1. Upper Palisades Lake

The trail is near Irwin and is considered a moderately challenging route. The 13.8-mile out-and-back trail can take an average of almost six hours to complete. It’s a popular area for camping, backpacking and fishing. The best time to visit is June through October. The elevation gain is 1,748 feet.

Upper Palisades Lake | Courtesy Jason Lee

2. The Palisades Creek trail to lower Palisades Lake

This is another popular destination that is 9.9-mile out-and-back. It takes an average of about four hours to complete. It’s considered a moderately challenging route. The best time to visit is March through November. The elevation gain is 1,095 feet.

Lower Palisades Lake | Courtesy Tanya Cox

3. Chinese Peak

This is a 7.1-mile out-and-back trail near Pocatello. It’s considered a challenging route and can take an average of four hours and 16 minutes to complete. It’s a popular trail for hiking and running. The best time to visit is April through November. The elevation gain is 2,125 feet.

Chinese Peak | Courtesy Brooke Merrill, AllTrails

4. Scout Mountain Nature Trail

This is easy. It’s a 0.7-mile loop trail near Pocatello. It takes an average of about 17 minutes to complete. It’s great to hike, run and walk. It’s a 75-foot elevation gain.

Scout Mountain Nature Trail | Courtesy Austin Ward, AllTrails

5. Darby Canyon Wind Cave Trail

The 6.3-mile out-and-back trail is near Alta, Wyoming, and can be accessed in Driggs. It’s considered a challenging route and takes an average of three hours and 45 minutes to complete. The best time to visit is June through October. The elevation gain is 1,811 feet.

Darby Wind Cave Trail | Courtesy Alan O. Guerrero-Perez

6. Mount Borah Trail

The 8.2-mile out-and-back trail is located near Mackay. It’s considered a challenging route. It’s a popular area for hiking, rock climbing, and snowshoeing. The elevation gain is 5,301 feet. The best time to visit is May through October.

Mount Borah | Courtesy Jason Lee

7. Gold Bug Hot Springs

The 3.6-mile out-and-back trail is located near Salmon. It’s considered a moderately challenging hike and can take about two hours to complete. The area is popular for camping, hiking and bird watching. The trail is good to visit year-round. The elevation gain is 895 feet.

Gold Bug Hot Springs | Courtesy Makaylee Clark, AllTrails

8. Cress Creek

This is a 1.3 mile loop trail near Ririe. It’s considered easy and takes about 40 minutes to complete. It’s a popular area for bird watching, hiking and running. The best time to visit is June through October. The elevation gain is 311 feet.

Cress Creek | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

9. Packsaddle Lake

This is a 4.2-mile out-and-back trail located near Driggs. It’s considered moderately challenging and takes an average of two hours to complete. The area is known for camping, fishing and hiking. The elevation gain is 810 feet.

Packsaddle Lake | Courtesy Samantha Perez, AllTrails

10. Fall Creek Waterfall Trail

Discover the 1.4-mile out-and-back trail near Mackay. It’s considered an easy route and takes about 32 minutes to complete. The best time to visit is June through October. The elevation gain is 121 feet.

Fall Creek Waterfall | Courtesy Vibeke Paone, AllTrails

Besides these 10 hikes, there are a lot more to discover! Comment below to suggest eastern Idaho hikes we didn’t include. Click here to visit AllTrails to find more hikes.