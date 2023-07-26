A look inside the new Amazon delivery station in Idaho Falls, and how packages arrive at your door - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The 107,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station is now up and running at 3700 South Pioneer Drive in Idaho Falls.

The facility officially launched on March 30, but the company celebrated it’s opening with a ribbon-cutting earlier this week.

Many people have noticed packages arriving to their doorstep quicker since it opened. Site lead Danny Woodruff tells EastIdahoNews.com that’s one benefit of having an Amazon building in eastern Idaho.

RELATED | Your Amazon orders will arrive faster with new Idaho Falls delivery station

Woodruff describes the Amazon delivery station as the “last line” for Amazon orders. For anyone living in the northwest, Amazon orders are sent to Salt Lake City. Those packages arrive at the Idaho Falls building around 2 or 3 a.m. daily.

It takes about five hours to process and sort the packages before they’re sent out in a van to the customer’s doorstep. Deliveries are made seven days a week to anyone living within 90 minutes of Idaho Falls.

EastIdahoNews.com was granted an exclusive tour of the process, which you can watch in the video above.