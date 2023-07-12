Bannock County man found with pills and stolen credit cards after high-speed chase is going to prison - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to leading a police chase in a stolen car while in possession of fentanyl and a stolen bank card has been sentenced to prison.

Cade Jarvis Miller, 27, of Bannock County, was initially charged with 13 felonies following his arrest in March. As part of a plea agreement, he agreed to plead guilty to four of the charges — fleeing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and fraud by possession of a stolen bank card.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed all other charges, which included, among others, a second fraud charge, grand theft and two counts of aggravated assault.

At a June hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced Miller to three separate prison sentences of two and a half to five years. Those sentences will be served concurrently.

Miller and a 25-year-old Pocatello woman, Alme Otto, were arrested in March following a high-speed chase in which they led members of the Bannock Area Drug Group Enforcement Squad (BADGES) through downtown Pocatello. The car chase ended on South Johnson Avenue when Miller, who was driving a stolen Subaru Tribeca, crashed the Subaru into a snowbank.

Miller and Otto tried to run away, but both were found by police and placed under arrest.

When officers searched the car, they found a drug kit containing paraphernalia and fentanyl pills, as well as two stolen credit cards.

Alme Otto | Bannock County Jail

In addition to the prison sentence, Carnaroli ordered Miller to pay $2,534 in fees and fines.

After reaching a plea deal, Otto has pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Four additional charges have been dismissed. She is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Monday before District Judge Robert Naftz.